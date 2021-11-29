7 hurt in road accidents

PESHAWAR: At least seven persons injured in separate road accidents occurred in district Nowshera, the Rescue1122 Nowshera spokesman said on Sunday.
Two persons identified as Danish and Farhan sustained critical injuries when their motorcycles collided with each other near Ghora Chowk. A man Nasir Hussain was crossing the road sustained injuries when he was hit by a speedy car on Banda Nabi Road, tehsil Pabi. Another mishap occurred in Kaka Sahib Road due to collision of motorcycle and a rickshaw. Similarly, one person each injured in road accidents at Wapda Colony’s gate
