Northern wants more teams from twin cities in inter-city competition

ISLAMABAD: Northern Provincial Association Sunday sought more representation of Rawalpindi and Islamabad in the PCB inter-city competition considering a huge number of clubs, game-following and years of success and contribution of both cities in the national cricket.

Northern Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Najeeb Sadiq told ‘The News’ that he would soon be forwarding a request to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) in this regard.

“Provincial cricket chief Saleem Asghar Mian is keen to get more representation of Rawalpindi and Islamabad in the PCB inter-city competition considering the fact that the twin cities have huge cricket’s following, players strength and history of producing world level talent. Moreover, the number of clubs in both the cities also outnumbered other smaller towns. So the two big cities have a just cause when club owners and related officials ask for more representation in inter-city events.”

Only the other day, the Northern CEO met with the representatives of 94 cricket clubs of Rawalpindi and adjacent areas in an effort to get their feedback on the ongoing inter-club winter league and other grievances if they had any.

“The main purpose of the meeting with club representatives was to get their feedback on the inter-club event following the completion of first round. PCB chairman Ramiz Raja is keen to see club cricket getting its due status. Promoting club and school cricket are the watchwords of the new PCB administration headed by Ramiz Raja. According to the PCB chairman’s instructions, our main focus during the coming months will be to take club and school cricket to new heights. The meeting was attended by no less than 90 officials of the clubs. It was my first inter-action with the clubs which turned out to be a real success.”

Following the meeting with the club officials, the Northern Association has decided to establish camps for junior cricketers and seek help from qualified coaches to train the school cricketers.

“We cannot move without the consultations of these club representatives who are the backbone of Pakistan cricket. Ramiz Raja wants to see strong base so that the talent can be groomed right from the club level.”

Tournament Committee’s head Asif Afridi said that 550 club matches were completed in the first round of Rawalpindi Inter-Club event with 23 clubs succeeding in making it to the next round from Rawalpindi.”

Najeeb during his inter-action with Rawalpindi region club representatives hoped that with the time, the apparent organizational weaknesses would be removed. “We are holding these club events following a gap of three years. In the past such huge number of clubs never participated in the inter-club competitions. So whatever the weaknesses are there would be removed with the passage of time.”

Former Test cricketer Nadeem Abassi also spoke to the club representatives.

“Indeed supporting club cricket and looking after their administration is one of the most difficult jobs. I pay tribute to those officials who helped raise clubs and supported cricketers in their effort to learn the art of the game.”

The former Test cricketer hoped to regenerate cricket activities at all levels.

“We have some exciting plans for Northern region cricketer where activities will be generated throughout the year.”

Club officials who turned in numbers also shared their views and gave suggestions for the uplift of the game. “We have noted all these suggestions and would make every possible effort to remove genuine grievances,” Najeeb added.