Axelsen clinches Indonesia Open men’s singles title

DENPASAR, Indonesia: Olympic gold medallist Viktor Axelsen clinched the Indonesia Open men’s singles title after beating Singapore’s Loh Kean Yew in the final on Sunday.
The 27-year-old scored a victory against Loh 21-13, 9-21, 21-13 in an intense 59-minute game in the badminton tournament held on the palm-fringed holiday island of Bali.
Axelsen’s victory came after his compatriot Anders Antonsen was forced to withdraw from the tournament due to an injury in his right chest.
PARIS: Britain booked their place in the Davis Cup quarter-finals with a come-from-behind victory over the Czech...
ISLAMABAD: Northern Provincial Association Sunday sought more representation of Rawalpindi and Islamabad in the PCB...
KARACHI: Pakistan will face India in their all-important group match on Wednesday at the 20th edition of the Asian...
KARACHI: The Pakistan Hockey Federation will announces the probables for the Asian Hockey Champions Trophy in the...
LONDON: Liverpool crushed Southampton 4-0 on Saturday to put pressure on Premier League leaders Chelsea, Steven...
LAHORE: Six matches were decided in the 52nd Engro National Volleyball Championship at the Punjab Gymnasium Hall here...