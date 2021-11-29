Axelsen clinches Indonesia Open men’s singles title

DENPASAR, Indonesia: Olympic gold medallist Viktor Axelsen clinched the Indonesia Open men’s singles title after beating Singapore’s Loh Kean Yew in the final on Sunday.

The 27-year-old scored a victory against Loh 21-13, 9-21, 21-13 in an intense 59-minute game in the badminton tournament held on the palm-fringed holiday island of Bali.

Axelsen’s victory came after his compatriot Anders Antonsen was forced to withdraw from the tournament due to an injury in his right chest.