Booker shines as Suns extend win streak

LOS ANGELES: Devin Booker scored 30 points and the Phoenix Suns led wire-to-wire to easily beat the Brooklyn Nets 113-107 and extend their NBA winning streak to 16 games on Saturday.

The Suns now have the second-longest winning streak in franchise history as they survived a late comeback by Brooklyn. They are trying to equal the 2006-07 team, which holds the record of 17 straight wins.

Booker did most of his damage in the first and third quarters, shooting nine of 18 from the floor overall and nailing four three-pointers in 32 minutes of playing time.

Chris Paul finished with 22 points, eight assists and five rebounds and recorded his 5,000th career rebound in the second quarter in front of the crowd of 18,070 at Barclays Center. —AFP