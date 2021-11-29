England cricket director pleads for ‘second chances’

LONDON: England managing director Ashley Giles says cricket has to do much better in tackling the scourge of racism but pleaded for those who have made “mistakes” to be given a second chance.

English cricket has been rocked by damaging revelations of racism from Pakistan-born former Yorkshire player Azeem Rafiq, who made a number of allegations against high-profile figures in the sport.

Rafiq accused former Ashes-winning England captain Michael Vaughan of racism towards him and other Yorkshire players of Asian origin at a county match in 2009.

Former Yorkshire player Vaughan, who has “categorically denied” the allegation, was subsequently dropped from the BBC’s broadcasting team for the Ashes, which starts next month, to avoid a “conflict of interest”.

Giles, speaking to British reporters from the team’s base in Australia on Sunday, said the England squad had reflected on the Rafiq issue and hearing his story had been “hard to listen to”.

The former Test bowler, 48, said there should be no place for discrimination in the game but he also called for understanding.

“For me if zero tolerance means we cut people off, we don’t give second chances, we don’t give people a chance to rehabilitate then I think we’ve got a problem,” he said.

“I’ve been involved in the game over the last 30 years and I’m sure there will be incidents and things I’ve said that I wouldn’t be proud of in a different time and a different context,” he added.

“I’m sure cricket’s not alone in those experiences but it’s clear we need to keep creating environments where people can keep coming forward and sharing those experiences and we can talk about these issues. And to do that we need to educate, we need to share and I also think we need to tolerate.”