Shabbir Iqbal, Omar Khalid win major titles at Governor’s Cup

KARACHI: Shabbir Iqbal made a birdie on the par-4 18th hole in the final round of the inaugural Sindh Governor’s Cup Golf Championship here at the DA Country and Golf Club. Unsurprisingly, the Pakistan No.1 jumped for joy after sinking the putt from around 7 feet as it helped him win the Rs9 million championship after a tense and engrossing final round on Sunday.

For the best part of the last two days of the four-day championship Shabbir was in the lead but chief challengers Matloob Ahmed and Minhaj Maqsood weren’t far behind. Matloob was in top gear on Sunday as he eagled the par-4 11th and then made another stunning, tap-in eagle on the par-5 15th to close the gap after the turn in the final round.

Shabbir, meanwhile responded with birdies on the 15th and 17th holes to stay ahead. On the final hole, Matloob made a birdie to almost force a play-off but Shabbir, too, birdied it to win the title with a four-day aggregate of 274 (-14) after a final round 67. Matloob (-13) finished as the runner-up after a gallant effort in the final round in which he fired 65, the best round of the tournament.

Minhaj Maqsood, the leader on the first two days, finished third with a final round score of 69 for an aggregate of 276 (-12). Karachi’s Waheed Baloch also carded 69 for an aggregate of (-9) 279 to finish fourth.

“It was a sensational final round and I’m really pleased with my performance today,” said Shabbir.

There wasn’t any such drama in the amateurs’ category in which 17-year-old Omar Khalid capitalised on his big lead to win the title comfortably by eight strokes.

Omar, an A-levels student at Karachi’s Nixor College, began the day with an eight-shot advantage after having carded an impressive 71 in the third round on Saturday.

He quickly consolidated his lead with back-to-back birdies on the first two holes in the final round. “I decided to play it safe after that and didn’t go for the big shots,” said Omar, who closed the four-day championship with a final round 74 which was blemished by a double bogey on the par-4 6th hole. The big-hitting Saim Shazli carded 72 to finish as the runner-up. Other prize winners included Arsalan Mughal, Zunair Khan and Tahir Zulfiqar.

Governor Sindh Imran Ismail was the chief guest at the prize distribution ceremony of the championship. Also present at the occasion was Ghias Khan, CEO and President of Engro Corporation.