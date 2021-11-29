Cop martyred while trying to intercept robbers in Landhi

A policeman was martyred during an exchange of fire with robbers in the Landhi area of the city on Sunday. According to police, the encounter took place in the Ghalla Mandi area in Landhi where six suspects on three motorcycles were allegedly robbing passers-by when a police motorcycle squad arrived and tried to arrest them.

The suspects, however, opened fire on the policemen and tried to escape. In retaliation, the police also fired at the robbers, but they managed to escape.

One policeman, 48-year-old Hamza, was seriously wounded in the exchange of fire and shortly succumbed to his injuries. The body was shifted to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medico-legal formalities where senior police officials also reached and inquired about the incident. No case had been registered till this story was filed.