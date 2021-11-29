Not wealth and resources, one should have self-respect, says PM Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Sunday that a person should possess self-respect not wealth and resources.

PM Imran Khan said that ego destroys any person, success and honour is given only by Allah, it is very important to have honour inside man and not wealth. “Allah Almighty has given us strength to struggle while success or failure is not in our power,” he observed this during an online conversation with Hamza Yousuf, who is President of Zaytoona College and a noted American Islamic scholar.

He said, “I had everything, I was already a big name in the country as a sports star and I had a lot of money, so it doesn’t make sense for me to fight for 22 years to become the prime minister.”

He said that the only reason was that he believed that he had a responsibility towards the society because he was given more than others. “According to all religions, a person will be judged on the basis of benefits and privileges in life. I came into politics because I believed and I felt I had a responsibility to the society,” he emphasised.

The prime minister said he was not in politics to pursue personal interests or the benefits of power. He added when Hazrat Mohammad (PBUH) established the state of Madina, he highlighted the talents of people who became the leaders of all.



He said that only one percent in Pakistan has access to quality education and others do not have opportunities. PM Imran said that the victory of the struggle in Pakistan will enhance the capabilities of the people of Pakistan and the second goal is to lift the people out of poverty.

Pakistan's resources are in the hands of elites and lack of rule of law had kept majority of people deprived of basic amenities. The prime minister pointed out that the problem was the seizure of resources by the elite, which deprived the people of medical resources, education and justice and due to lack of rule of law, Pakistan could not develop.

He reiterated that without the rule of law, no society could ever achieve its potential and emphasised that merit is also related to the rule of law. “If there is no merit crisis in your society, you have this elite who have not struggled and they are sitting at important positions,” he said.

The prime minister said that the basic principle of a civilized society is the rule of law where even the powerful are equally accountable to the law. He then explained that the biggest problem in developing countries is the rule of law and the absence of laws that discriminates between the rich and the poor.

He said that he wanted to make Pakistan an Islamic welfare state based on the idea of the Holy Prophet’s (Peace Be Upon Him) state of Madina and this was the objective of his life.

He said, “Allah Almighty puts His beloved people to the test, provision, honour, life and death are in the hands of Allah as ego can destroy any human being whereas true faith can teach you to control your ego.”

Premier Imran maintained that on the issue of religion, none could be coerced and this is what Islam teaches us. PM Imran said when he started politics, people were afraid of joining politics. “When I joined politics, I was downplayed, the powerful people resorted to my character assassination while it was his social responsibility to come into politics but scandals and fake news were brought to ridicule me,” he noted.

Talking about the climate crisis, he said that the biggest environmental catastrophe in the world, called climate change, happened because man had deviated from the basic principle of protecting the earth.

Citing a divine saying of the Holy Prophet (PBUH), he said, “Work for the world as if you will live forever and work for the Hereafter as if you will die tomorrow.” Prime Minister said that the effects of what man will do today have an impact on future generations. PM Imran Khan said that in most of the developing world, rulers come to power for their own benefit and money, and he came into politics because of his faith.

Premier Imran Khan said that the government launched the largest welfare programme in the history of the country because our goal is to lift people out of poverty, create resources and spread it and break the monopoly of the elite and mafias.

Prime Minister said, “When you fail, you analyze yourself, you learn from your failures, God gives man success and honor, God tests His favorite people, when you think of others, you get closer to Allah.”