Weak economy making country’s sovereignty vulnerable: Fazl

SUKKUR: JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rahman on Saturday said that the country’s economy has weakened to such an extent that it is now making its sovereignty and stability vulnerable.

He was delivering a speech at the Shaheed-e-Islam National Conference organised by the Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) in memory of former senator Dr Khalid Mehmood Soomro on his 7th death anniversary at the Municipal Stadium, Larkana. He said we respect the judiciary, but the decisions of the judges of the Supreme Court and high courts have become questionable in the wake of alleged audio leak.

He said currently, Pakistan is witnessing the highest inflation in its history but the rulers are totally indifferent to it.

He said the State Bank of Pakistan has been subordinated to the IMF, which is tantamount to mortgaging the national institution.

The JUI-F chief said the youth and people were deceived by the PTI’s electoral promises of providing 10 million jobs and 5,000,000 homes.

He said the Parliament has been rendered toothless and it has not introduced any susbtantive legislations except those catering to the government’s agenda.

He said the incumbent PTI is introducing the Electronic Voting Machines to come to power again. Fazl said the country would survive only when we all follow the Constitution. He said the NAB has no right to hold him accountable.

He said that an important meeting of the PDM would be held in Islamabad on December 6, in which key decisions regarding national politics would be taken, including the strategy for holding long march and resignations from the assemblies.

He said that all the opposition parties, including the PPP were unanimous to remove the incumbent PTI government, adding, however, the final action plan for this would be decided in the December 6 meeting.