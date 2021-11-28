New Covid-19 variant: Pakistan bans flights from Hong Kong, southern Africa

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Saturday banned travel from six South African countries and Hong Kong following the emergence of new COVID-19 variant named Omicron.

Based on the emergence of the new COVID-19 variant, a notification was issued to restrict travel from six southern African countries and Hong Kong, Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar said on his official twitter account.

The minister, who is also the Chairman of National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), said the emergence of new variant makes it even more urgent to vaccinate all eligible citizens 12 years and older.