Seminar on Thalassemia

LAHORE: A seminar “Thalassemia Awareness & Prevention” was held at Punjab University’s Hailey College of Banking & Finance (HCBF) on Saturday.
Principal HCBF Prof Dr Mubasher Munawwar Khan, faculty members, students and administrative staff attended the seminar. Free Thalassemia screening facility was arranged for the participants.
On this occasion, speakers gave comprehensive lecture on Thalassemia and briefed the audience about this blood disorder and consequences.
