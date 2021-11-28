‘Fake video PML-N ploy to influence cases’

LAHORE: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Saturday said that underlying motive of PML-N to make the institutions controversial was geared to obtaining relief in cases against them.

Talking to the media here, he said that PML-N generated conspiracy to hit national institutions whenever cases against them were opened. He said that during their many years rule, they (PML-N) promoted nepotism to further their vested interests.

The federal minister said that their story started from the affidavit of Rana Shamim and concluded at alleged audio recording of former chief justice Saqib Nisar. He said it was very obvious that the Sharif family was resorting to such tactics as they had to present the money trail about the purchase of their properties. However, he said that the higher judiciary should take notice and take action accordingly.

Fawad said the PML-N won elections in 1990 against PPP though rigging and the apex court had affirmed this. However, he added that it was another matter that PPP had now joined hands secretly with PMLN.

To a question, he said that petroleum prices in the international market had come down recently and this impact would appear in few weeks’ time on prices in the country. He said the government was thankful to Saudi Arabia for extending cooperation, adding the negotiations with the IMF were also being finalised.

To another query, Fawad said that if Maryam Nawaz thought the audio recording of Saqib Nisar could benefit her case, then she should take it to the court.

Later, speaking at a programme in connection with the death anniversary of Maulana Zafar Ali Khan, Information Minister said that Maulana Zafar is remembered as ‘Baba-e-Sahafat’ for his great contribution towards journalism during the Pakistan movement. He said that during the Pakistan movement first ever newspaper was launched from the Lahore city which later became centre of journalism in the "North India" of that time.

Fawad said that Pakistan carried huge potential for progress in all fields and it could be made a fully developed country under a sincere leadership.

He said that unfortunately spreading ‘fake news’ has now become easier too and there was a need to stop this trend as authenticity of news is a basic merit of journalism. The minister referred to the recent audio recording episode where he said that fake audios were spread to influence cases by a political party.

He said that PPP and PMLN governments left huge debts which have burdened the economy to date. However, he added that the present government led by Prime Minister Imran Khan has provided a strong base for development as the country was progressing in all fields.

Meanwhile, State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said on Saturday that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) should apologise over the audio clip of Maryam Safdar in which she was talking about stopping media ads.

Talking to the media here, he said that audio clip of Maryam Safdar was a proof that the PML-N, during its tenure in government, was working as a fascist government.

Certain groups were being favoured while the rest of the media was not getting ads and restrictions were being imposed on the media just to force hide their corruption, he added.

The minister said the PML-N should also tell the national that in what capacity Maryam Safdar was controlling the advertisement for the national media.

To another question about the alleged audio leak of former CJP Saqib Nisar, he said, "If PML-N believes in the authenticity of the audio clip then they should make it part of judicial record." He said that PML-N had done nothing except for telling lies and giving fake documents.

Farrukh Habib said that it was good if the petroleum products prices at international level were decreasing, adding that if that decrease would sustain, then the relief would be passed on to people of Pakistan as well.

Meanwhile, Federal Minister for Planning, Development, Reforms and Special Initiatives Asad Umar on Saturday said that the opposition has been defeated in the joint sitting of the Parliament and the PMLN is clearly upset and overtly and covertly attacking the judiciary, reported a private news channel.

The minister took to the twitter and regretted that the PML-N and its facilitators are ready to use any tactic to pressurise the institutions to get relief.

Earlier, he had said government is taking concrete measures to bring rural areas of Islamabad at par with its urban area through provision of all basic facilities.

The minister said the government has ensured the 50 percent quota of Islamabad locals in federal jobs from grade 1 to 15.

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz has said that former chief justice Saqib Nisar will have to give answer.

“Every word of former chief justice Saqib Nisar corresponds to the facts and the events of the last few years and these incidents are indelible proofs which neither Saqib Nisar can deny nor conceal nor any court in the world,” Maryam Nawaz wrote in her Tweet.

“The former chief justice will have to be answerable,” she added, reported a private news channel.