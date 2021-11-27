South Punjab Secretariat gift for people of region: Dr Yasmin

MULTAN: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has said that the South Punjab Secretariat is a gift for the people of this region.

She said this while talking to a delegation of the Pakistan Medical Association during her visit here on Friday. Dr Yasmin Rashid said that there was a severe shortage of doctors especially in gynecology and radiology departments. She told that the Punjab government teaching hospitals had started MCPS training. She informed that OPD working hours had been increased. The minister said that Saturday was not a declared holiday for doctors and their salaries were not increased.

PMA president Prof Dr Masood Haraj said that Dr Asif who died from corona should be officially declared a martyr and honorarium of 72 house officers should be immediately released at the Nishtar Medical University and Hospital. He said that the salaries of doctors working under the IRMNCH programme should be increased.

Later, Dr Yasmin Rashid asked South Punjab Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Secretary Nadir Chattha and Primary and Secondary Healthcare Secretary Tanveer Iqbal Tabassum to solve the problems of the PMA immediately.