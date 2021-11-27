South Punjab Secretariat gift for people of region: Dr Yasmin

MULTAN: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has said that the South Punjab Secretariat is a gift for the people of this region.
She said this while talking to a delegation of the Pakistan Medical Association during her visit here on Friday. Dr Yasmin Rashid said that there was a severe shortage of doctors especially in gynecology and radiology departments. She told that the Punjab government teaching hospitals had started MCPS training. She informed that OPD working hours had been increased. The minister said that Saturday was not a declared holiday for doctors and their salaries were not increased.
PMA president Prof Dr Masood Haraj said that Dr Asif who died from corona should be officially declared a martyr and honorarium of 72 house officers should be immediately released at the Nishtar Medical University and Hospital. He said that the salaries of doctors working under the IRMNCH programme should be increased.
Later, Dr Yasmin Rashid asked South Punjab Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Secretary Nadir Chattha and Primary and Secondary Healthcare Secretary Tanveer Iqbal Tabassum to solve the problems of the PMA immediately.
LAHORE: Investigation police teams arrested 11 criminals involved in murders and robberies.
OKARA: Two women were raped in separate incidents here on Friday. In the first incident, daughter-in-law of Hameed...
KABUL: The delegations of the Islamic Emirate and the US are set to meet in Qatar’s capital Doha on Saturday.The...
SUKKUR: A man on Friday gunned down his wife after declaring her ‘Kari’ in district Kashmore. Reports said accused...
SUKKUR: Three different incidents of suicides were reported from Sanghar, Umarkot and Khairpur districts on...
KARACHI: The direct election for mayor in a city like Karachi is not humanly possible given its massive size and so...