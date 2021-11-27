PDM’s crucial meeting on Dec 6: ‘Opposition parties united on removing govt’

RAHIM YAR KHAN: Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman said the country’s economy has weakened to such an extent that now sovereignty and stability is at stake.

State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has been made subordinate to the IMF, he added. Talking to media Thursday, Maulana Fazlur Rehman said one of the most important meetings of the PDM is being held in Islamabad on December 6 in which key decisions regarding national politics will be taken including the option of long march and resignation from assemblies. He said all the opposition parties, including the PPP, are on the same page regarding the removal of the government and the final action plan for its removal will be decided at the December 6 meeting. He said he had predicted that a government would be imposed on the country in 2018 that will make the country weak