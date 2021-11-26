Political stability must for economic progress: Shehbaz

LAHORE: PMLN President and National Assembly Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif has said the political stability is imperative for economic progress.

He said this in a meeting with a PILDAT delegation led by Ahmed Bilal Mahboob that called on him at his residence here on Thursday. PMLN Secretary General Ahsan Iqbal and Secretary Information Marriyum Aurangzeb were present in the meeting.

Electronic voting machines, constitutional and electoral reforms and ways of conducting free and fair elections were discussed in the meeting. Shehbaz appreciated the efforts of Ahmed Bilal Mahboob for political awareness of youths.

He praised the Youth Parliament as a good initiative. He said the youths are the future of Pakistan and are disheartened by the ongoing politics that would weaken democracy in the country.

He said the civil society, especially the PILDAT, has played a key role in raising awareness in the society. Ahmed Bilal Mahboob presented a PILDAT report to the PMLN president.