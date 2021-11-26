Govt will safeguard rights of farmers: Buzdar

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has reaffirmed that the incumbent government will safeguard the rights of farmers.
The chief minister assured of providing every possible facility to the wheat cultivators. He said the unjustified price increase in fertilizers especially DAP is not acceptable. Legal action is being taken against those who have artificially increased the prices of fertilizers, he added.
He said agriculture secretary and administrative officers are taking all necessary steps for stabilising the prices of fertilizers. He said all necessary administrative steps have been taken to ensure the supply of fertilizers at fixed rates, adding, no one will be allowed to exploit the farmers.
