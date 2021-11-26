Czech envoy keen to strengthen economic ties with Pakistan

PESHAWAR: Ambassador of the Republic of Czech to Pakistan, Tomas Smetanka has said his country is keen to strengthen economic relations with Pakistan.

He asked the Pakistan investors to take full benefits from Generalized Preferences Scheme-Plus (GPS+) status – granting duty-free access to Pakistani manufacturing products to the European Union market and making the investment in potential sectors in the Czech Republic that would help strengthen the economy and relations.

The envoy was speaking to the members of the business community during a meeting, chaired by Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) President Hasnain Khurshid on Thursday.

Barrister Asad Saifullah Khan, Honorary Consul General of the Republic of Czech in Peshawar and Deputy Head Malik Riaz Ahmad Awan, Iftikhar Khan, others were present in the meeting.

Tomas Smetanka said that his country was making efforts to improve trade and economic ties with Pakistan.

He said Pakistan had been granted GPS+ status, through which Pakistani exporters, mostly textile, leather sectors, were taking full benefits from this special scheme. However, he emphasized that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa businessmen should take advantage of this golden opportunity of GPS+ scheme and make investments in potential sectors of the Republic of Czech.

The SCCI chief stressed the need for bolstering trade between Pakistan and the Republic of Czech said that the mutual trade volume between the two countries would go up by reaping the benefits of GSP+status.

He said there was a huge potential to boost mutual trade and economic relations between Pakistan and the Republic of Czech, which should be exploited effectively and efficiently.

Hasnain Khurshid invited the Republic of Czech investors to make investments in potential sectors in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including tourism/hospitality, hydel power generation, oil, gas, mine and mineral, gemstones, honey, pharma, etc.

The SCCI chief called for simplifying the visa-issuance process for the business community, promotion of mutual cooperation, bringing the business community closer to both countries. Other businessmen spoke on the occasion and proposed a number of recommendations to strengthen mutual economic and trade ties between Pakistan and the Republic of Czech.

Meanwhile, the national day of the Czech Republic was celebrated here in the Honorary Consulate with the pledge to promote trade, economic and friendly diplomatic relations between both countries. Those who attended the ceremony included KP Assembly Speaker Mushtaq

Ahmad Ghani, Minister for Labour and Culture Shaukat Yousafzai, former governor Iqbal Zafar Jhagra, and others. The day is celebrated on October 28 which is known as the foundation of the Independent Czechoslovak State in 1918 when Czechoslovakia came into being. But the celebration was delayed in KP due to Covid-19.

The speaker on behalf of the provincial government extended full support to the Czech Republic and said that they are looking forward for establishing long-term relations with the republic.

Ambassador of Czech Republic Tomas Smetanka said he was visiting Peshawar for the third time and will pay more visits to KP to explore to bring improvement. Earlier, the Honorary Consul-General of the Czech Republic, Assad Saifullah Khan said both countries have enjoyed friendly relations and it has witnessed an upward trajectory recent.