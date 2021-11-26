2 kids injured as ‘hand-grenade’ explodes in Jamrud

JAMRUD: Two children were injured when a hand grenade exploded in the Ghundi area here on Thursday, sources said.

Rescue 1122 personnel said that the children of Niamat Khan were playing in a dry canal near their house when they found a hand grenade, brought by water from somewhere else. The grenade exploded when the children started playing with it, the sources added.

They said two children sustained serious injuries in the explosion and they were rushed to a hospital thereafter.