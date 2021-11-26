Umar Akmal allowed to play in Quaid Trophy

LAHORE: Controversy-prone middle order batter Umar Akmal is set to return to Pakistan’s first class cricket after two years.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), it has been learnt, has allowed him to play Quaid-e-Azam Trophy. He will feature for Balochistan from the next round.

Umar left for the United States in October to play league cricket in California. Sources say he is expected to return to Pakistan.

Umar was banned for 18 months for breaching the PCB’s anti-corruption code in February 2020 when he allegedly failed to report corrupt approaches made to him during the Pakistan Super League.

The ban, however, was cut down to 12 months by the Court of Arbitration of Sport in February this year and Umar was fined Rs4.25 million.