Taimur bowls Nixor to big win over Highbrow college

KARACHI: Nixor college beat Highbrow college by 7 wickets in PSSO A-level inter-college tournament.

Batting first after winning the toss at Aga Khan Gymkhana, Highbrow College were bundled out for merely 39 runs in 10.1 overs. Taimur Mustafa, a Sindh under-19 fast bowler, ran through Highbrow's top-order with a stunning spell of 4 for 15 in 4 overs. Imad and Ahrar got 3 for 2 and 2 for 5, respectively. No batter from Highbrow was able to take their individual score into double figures.

Nixor College comfortably chased the target in 4.1 overs with the loss of three wickets. Highbrow's Sharif Rehman got 2 for 19 in 2 overs.