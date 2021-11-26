Senate body deplores federations’ indifference

ISLAMABAD: The Senate Sub-Committee on Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) that met here under the convenership of Senator Irfan Siddiqui expressed its concerns on sports federations’ reluctance to submit the required details sought by the committee through the Ministry for Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) and Pakistan Sports Board (PSB).

It was communicated by the PSB that 41 federations were approached to submit details required by the Senate’s sub-committee as per the prescribed format but only three federations submitted their response.

The Senate body sought details regarding working, functions, funding received and its utilization to all sports federations in accordance with the constitution under which these have been established.

Senator Irfan Siddiqui questioned why these federations are not responding to the ministry and PSB. “If the federations come directly under the regulatory control of the PSB and ministry then action should be taken against those federations which do not respond,” said Senator Irfan Siddiqui.

Senator Rana Maqbool Ahmed was of the view that there must be some provisions and rules in the current constitution to hold these federations accountable.

The chairman of the committee directed the officials to present a detailed report in the next meeting clearly showing which federations were contacted and how many of them responded and what action was taken against those which did not respond. These federations take grants from both the federal and provincial governments.

“We will never allow such wastage of public money,” Siddiqui suggested that if these federations do not respond and provide the required information then their grants should be stopped.

An official from Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) also briefed the committee on the current state of affairs of the game.

The committee was informed that Pakistan last qualified for any mega-event back in 2012. There is no full-time coach available for the Pakistan hockey team. Coaches are hired on a part-time basis who only attend the training camp right before any tournament. Pakistan hockey team’s current ranking is 17th and despite playing qualifying rounds for the last 10 years, the team has not been able to qualify for any mega event.

The official cited the lack of funds as the reason behind Pakistan slipping further down in the ranking.

Convener of the committee Senator Irfan Sidiqqui lamented the role played by the PHF and Government in this regard.

He further commented: “Hockey is our national sport and it used to be our pride. Such is the decline of sports in the country that we cannot even qualify for big events let alone win any. Past excuses will not be tolerated any further.”