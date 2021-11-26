Minhaj fires 66 to take lead in Governor’s Cup

KARACHI: Rawalpindi’s little-known professional Minhaj Maqsood fired a stunning round of six-under par 66 to take a three-shot lead in the opening round of the inaugural edition of the Sindh Governor’s Cup Golf Championship.

Minhaj was at the top of his game on the long and challenging course of the Defence Authority Country and Golf Club (DACGC) as he made a series of birdies to top the leaderboard in the professional category.

In second place was Shabbir Iqbal from Islamabad. Shabbir, Pakistan’s most accomplished professional, carded an impressive round of three-under par 69. He was followed by the duo of Dilshad Ali and Sunny Masih at 70.

In the joint third place was Karachi’s leading professional Waheed Baloch at 71. Also at 71 were Muhammad Nazir, Zahir Shah, Ashir Masih and Muhammad Imran.

Among the leading professionals who struggled in the opening round were Lahore’s Matloob Ahmed and Ahmed Baig, who both carded 73.

In the amateurs’ category, Omar Khalid had a forgettable round of 78 but that score was still good enough to give him the top spot on the leader-board. Struggling with his iron play, Omar had seven bogies and a birdie. He has a one-shot lead over the second-placed duo of Saim Shazli and Tahir Zulfiqar. They are followed by Khalid Hussain and Usman Masood (80). At 81 were Zia Hai and Shahwaiz Abbas, the youngster who won a Toyota Fortuner after acing the par-3 17th hole. They are followed by Hamza Ghani, Bilal Nasim and Maj Sharjeel.