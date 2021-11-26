Need stressed for a digital Pakistan

KARACHI: Supporting vision of a digital Pakistan, multinational software corporation, SAP, brought together industry leaders from across the country at its exclusive Blue Ribbon event “Meet the Acceleration of Change”, laying out best practices to create value and enable digital transformation.

The event aimed to raise awareness about latest innovations and provide a platform for customer-to-customer engagement as well as a forum where other organizations could learn from transformation stories of their industry peers.

“It is time for our business to innovate together and learn from one another to achieve the much-needed agility and resilience,” COO SAP Pakistan Saqib Sabah said.

Managing Director SAP Pakistan Saquib Ahmad said companies should unlock new ways of doing business, starting from modernizing and innovating traditional business models to meeting rapidly changing customer demands for more personalized service and fulfillment.

Speaking at the event, Head of Pakistan Software House Association (PASHA) Badar Khushnood shedded light on latest digital transformation trends in Pakistan. Each thought leader in the event shared industry-specific insights and highlighted their respective organization’s journey to becoming an intelligent enterprise with SAP enabled solutions.