 
close
Friday November 26, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Lahore

Fisheries Day

November 26, 2021

LAHORE:University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) observed World Fisheries Day with the theme of “Fish is a future of protein” at its Ravi Campus, Pattoki on Thursday. Various activities, including a walk, seminar, fish netting, visit of fish processing and value edition unit, fish cooking and model making competition were organised to mark the day.