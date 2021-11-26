LAHORE:University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) observed World Fisheries Day with the theme of “Fish is a future of protein” at its Ravi Campus, Pattoki on Thursday. Various activities, including a walk, seminar, fish netting, visit of fish processing and value edition unit, fish cooking and model making competition were organised to mark the day.
