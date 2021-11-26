LAHORE: The first Inter Departmental Declamation Competition was held at the UET as part of university’s 100-year anniversary. The declamation contest, part of centennial gala, consisted of several modules ranging from CSS and public speaking workshops to speeches. The competition received overwhelming response from the students. The best Urdu Humorous speaker prize was awarded to Ahmed Rana while the best Urdu Serious speaker was awarded to Saad Abdullah.