MoU signed

LAHORE: University of Education (UOE) and National Textile University (NTU) Faisalabad on Thursday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for increased collaboration, cooperation and interaction.
As per the MoU, both the universities would conduct training of faculty, collaborative on research projects, conduct lectures and organising symposia and exchange academic information and materials. UOE Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha, NTU Rector Prof Dr Tanveer Hussain signed the MoU.
LAHORE:University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences observed World Fisheries Day with the theme of “Fish is a...
LAHORE: The first Inter Departmental Declamation Competition was held at the UET as part of university’s 100-year...
LAHORE: CIA Model Town on Thursday arrested three persons for killing a lawyer's female assistant in the Johar Town...
LAHORE: Senior Member Board of Revenue Babar Hayat Tarar chaired a meeting at his office on Thursday to review the...
Islamabad: Urdu satire and humour is the golden chapter of our national literature. These views were expressed by Dr....
LAHORE:HIVE is the only Pakistani organisation that has won the award for its innovative campaigning against...