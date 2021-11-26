MoU signed

LAHORE: University of Education (UOE) and National Textile University (NTU) Faisalabad on Thursday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for increased collaboration, cooperation and interaction.

As per the MoU, both the universities would conduct training of faculty, collaborative on research projects, conduct lectures and organising symposia and exchange academic information and materials. UOE Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha, NTU Rector Prof Dr Tanveer Hussain signed the MoU.