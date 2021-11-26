Three arrested

LAHORE: CIA Model Town on Thursday arrested three persons for killing a lawyer's female assistant in the Johar Town area. The victim Aqeela Subhani was killed by a shooter hired by the second wife of her husband a month ago. The accused Rabia confessed that her husband did not give her time and attention, so she planned the murder of Aqeela. She gave Rs1 lakh to the shooter in advance.
Firing: Harbanspura police arrested five persons for spreading terror in the area by firing in the air. The accused include Jamil alias Jilla, Saddam, Jamil, Nadeem and Umar Zia. Meanwhile, South Cantt police arrested two habitual motorcycle thieves Ilyas and Hassan Ali and recovered five bike from them.
Found dead: A 30-year old man was found dead in the Dharampura area on Thursday. Police claimed that the man, yet to be identified, was an addict who might have died of excessive use of drugs. Body was shifted to the morgue.
