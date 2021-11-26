All state lands to be retrieved: SMBR

LAHORE: Senior Member Board of Revenue (SMBR) Babar Hayat Tarar chaired a meeting at his office on Thursday to review the pace of progress on anti-encroachment drive across the province. Member Colonies, Secretary Colonies, Director Land Record and Director PDMA attended the meeting.
SMBR disclosed that all state lands would be retrieved from squatters till Dec 31 in Punjab and emphasised that retrieval of state lands was a responsibility of the department. No leniency would be shown in this regard, he emphasised. It is sanguine that one lakh 88 thousand acres of state lands have been retrieved from illegal occupants in different areas of the province with a market value of Rs 472 billion. Meanwhile, identification of lands was also in progress through digital girdawari in Punjab, he added.
