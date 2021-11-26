Cold, dry forecast

LAHORE: Cold and dry weather with smoggy conditions continued to prevail in the City here Thursday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours. Met officials said that continental air was prevailing over most plain areas.
They predicted that mainly cold and dry weather was expected in most parts of the country. However, smog/shallow fog was likely to prevail in plain areas of Punjab. Thursday’s minimum temperature was recorded at Skardu where mercury dropped to -05°C while in Lahore, it was 10°C and maximum was 25.5°C.
