Man sets bike on fire

LAHORE: An unidentified man set his own bike on fire in protest after being stopped by a traffic warden over violation of one-way near Shimla Pahari on Thursday. A traffic warden stopped an unidentified motorcyclist over one-way violation near Nadra office and demanded papers. The bike-rider got infuriated and set his bike on fire and fled the scene. Police were tracing the bike rider until the filing of this report.