Two servants die in quarters fire

LAHORE: Two servants including a 12-year-old maid were burnt alive when a fire broke out in servants’ quarters of a house in Izmir Town Chung here on Thursday.

The victims were identified as Farah, 12, daughter of Qamar, and Ilyas, 35, son of Nasir. Farah was a maid and Ilyas was a driver. Upon being informed, firefighters rushed the scene, extinguished the fire and shifted the bodies to the morgue. The cause of fire was unknown. Meanwhile, a fire broke out in a godown of a factory at Gujjumatta Sue Stop Main Ferozpur Road on Sunday. Firefighters rushed to the spot and extinguished the fire.

hit to death: A man was killed and two others were injured in a road accident in Shadbagh area here on Thursday. The victim was identified as Hamza. The injured identified as Zubair and Aziz-ur-Rehman were admitted to hospital. They were passing through Karol Ghatti Underpass when their speeding bike dashed into a rickshaw coming from opposite direction. As a result, Hamza died on the spot and Zubair and Aziz got serious injuries.