 
close
Friday November 26, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
World

Philippines opposes Nobel Prize winner Ressa going to Oslo

By AFP
November 26, 2021
Philippines opposes Nobel Prize winner Ressa going to Oslo

Manila: Philippine government lawyers have opposed Nobel Peace Prize winner Maria Ressa going to Oslo next month to collect her award in person, describing the journalist in court documents as "a flight risk". Ressa, co-founder of news website Rappler, and Russian journalist Dmitry Muratov were awarded the prize in October for their efforts to "safeguard freedom of expression".