Friday November 26, 2021
14 die in Siberia coal mine accident

By AFP
November 26, 2021
Gramoteino, Russia: At least 14 miners died Thursday and dozens were missing following an accident that saw a Siberian coal mine filled with smoke, regional authorities said. Rescuers were forced to call off a search for the missing due to the threat of an explosion at the Listvyazhnaya mine. The mine, near the town of Belovo in the Kemerovo mining region, filled with smoke in the early hours of Thursday with 285 people inside.