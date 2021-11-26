14 die in Siberia coal mine accident

Gramoteino, Russia: At least 14 miners died Thursday and dozens were missing following an accident that saw a Siberian coal mine filled with smoke, regional authorities said. Rescuers were forced to call off a search for the missing due to the threat of an explosion at the Listvyazhnaya mine. The mine, near the town of Belovo in the Kemerovo mining region, filled with smoke in the early hours of Thursday with 285 people inside.
Addis Ababa: Ethiopia on Thursday accused the United States of spreading false information about security conditions...
Athens: The Greek government on Thursday denied to AFP that its intelligence service was spying on journalists, days...
Paris: The city of Paris cracked down on e-scooter speed on Thursday, saying rented scooters would be capped at 10...
Manila: Philippine government lawyers have opposed Nobel Peace Prize winner Maria Ressa going to Oslo next month to...
Calais, France: Britain and France on Thursday called for a coordinated European response to stop people-trafficking...
Paris: French fishermen will on Friday block ferry traffic into three Channel ports and the movement of goods through...