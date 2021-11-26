Two private schools refusing vaccination sealed

The District South administration on Thursday sealed the Mama Parsi School and Habib Public School for their failure to comply with the Sindh education department’s orders pertaining to the measles and rubella prevention campaign being carried out across the country.

However, the schools were de-sealed in the late hours of the day after they submitted an undertaking that they would cooperate in the ant-measles and rubella drive. Imran Solangi, spokesperson for the District Municipal Corporation South, said the school administrations had not been cooperating with vaccination teams, due to which South Deputy Commissioner Irshad Sodhar ordered sealing of the schools until further orders. Solangi, however, failed to provide a copy of the deputy commissioner’s orders but shared some photos of the sealed schools. “The schools were sealed for refusing vaccination of the students,” he said.

Meanwhile, Sodhar explained that so far the district administration had sealed 12 private schools for not cooperating in the drive. Earlier this week, the Directorate of Inspection & Registration of Private Institutions Sindh (Dirpis) issued a circular to inform all the school owners and parents that the measles-rubella vaccine was safe and was being provided free of charge under the campaign. The schools were told that across the country, more than 90 million children would be vaccinated.