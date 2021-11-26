Father-of-six injured in gun attack dies in road tragedy

A father-of-six died in a road tragedy when he attempted to flee to safety after being wounded in a gun attack in the Manghopir area on Thursday.

Ali Akbar, 37, son of Ismail, was wounded when unknown persons shot him thrice. He made an attempt to flee to save his life, but a speedy dumper knocked him dead. His body was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for an autopsy.

The Manghopir police said the victim was a marble contractor and lived in Wangi Goth. A brother of the victim told the police that Akbar had come under attack in the past too when he had been shot three times, but he had survived.

The police have registered a case and are continuing with their investigation. Separately, a retired police officer was killed while his wife and a son were wounded in a firing incident at a house in Surjani Town. Police said the incident took place when unknown persons entered the residence and opened fire at them, killing 65-year-old former ASI Abdus Sattar, son of Abdul Waheed, and wounding his wife Memona and son Abdur Razzak. The police said the motive behind the incident was yet to be ascertained. A case has been registered.

Meanwhile, 40-year-old Bakht Mureed, son of Hassan Shah, was killed in a shooting near Janjal Goth on the Super Highway. His body was taken to the ASH for an autopsy. The police are investigating to ascertain the motive behind the incident.