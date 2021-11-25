Restoration of internet facility demanded

NOWSHERA: The residents of Khushal Colony have complained of non-availability of internet in the locality, asking the relevant quarters to provide the facility as soon as possible.
Akhtar Nawaz, director of Ambition School, and other residents of the Khushal Colony said that the internet had remained disrupted for the last three days but the telephone department was oblivious to taking steps for the provision of the facility.
