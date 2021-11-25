Women’s share in inheritance to be ensured

MANSEHRA: District Police Officer Sajjad Khan on Wednesday said that the police would never allow anybody to deprive women of their share in the inheritance.

“Women and even children are being deprived of their due share in the inherited property and if such cases are brought to the police, we would initiate punitive action against the violators of the law,” he was speaking to mediamen here.

The official said a woman of Lohar Banda area and her four minor children were deprived of the inherited property of her husband by her elder son and she moved to the police for help which ensured the distribution of property in accordance with the existing law and Shariah.

Meanwhile, a local court on Tuesday handed over the former provincial minister and his six alleged accomplices on a one-day physical remand to police for depriving a landowner of his precious land fraudulently.