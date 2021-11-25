Traffic jams irk motorists

Islamabad: The traffic jams especially during peak hours at NUST signal on Srinagar Highway has become a matter of concern for motorists who live in the surrounding areas and use this point to get to other places of the federal capital.

Abbas Khan, a motorist, said “I witness worst kind of traffic jam most of the time at this particular point and there should a proper solution to this problem.”

He said “I saw a long queue of vehicles from a prominent fast food towards G-11 Signal on one side and from Police Lines towards NUST on other side of the highway. The motorists took hours to get rid of this traffic jam that often happens at this point.”

It is pertinent to mention here that thousands of students who study in nearby university also use this road throughout the day but the traffic problems often surface during the peak hours.

The road projects are underway in the federal capital to improve traffic situation in Islamabad. But increasing vehicular traffic is making the situation quite difficult for the administrators.

Yunus Baig, another motorist, said “The traffic wardens must be here because sometimes the motorists try to find out way during which the road gets blocked. So it becomes difficult for the vehicles to move ahead during this kind of situation.”