Working together

This refers to the news report, ‘Delhi shuts schools for a week due to smog: chief minister’ (November 14). Unfortunately, the situation is not too bright on this side of the border either. In Lahore, smog is hanging dark and heavy. Over the last five to 10 years, the combined effects of pollution and fog have grown to become a widespread menace in northern Pakistan and India during winters. In order to battle this deadly smog, it is important to have some practical cooperation or data sharing between these two countries. In the past, there was no cooperation between them over the issues of the locusts attacks and the Covid-19 pandemic. As South Asia burns and gasps for a breath of fresh air, our respective leaders have turned their backs on each other; in the troubled world of today, even a slight gesture or hint of cooperation between the two would have been a wonderful initiative.

Abbas R Siddiqi

Lahore