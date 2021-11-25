The educated half

In Pakistan, women from remote areas are still deprived of their basic right to education. There are no middle, high or higher secondary schools in the rural areas of Kohat. There are only two primary schools – the one for boys has two teachers, while the girls’ school has one female teacher.

The problems of such understaffing are obvious. The government should focus on educating women and girls and create awareness among people regarding its importance. Without these steps, the dream of a prosperous Pakistan cannot be turned into reality.

Nasim Gul Kohat

