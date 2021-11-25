The educated half

In Pakistan, women from remote areas are still deprived of their basic right to education. There are no middle, high or higher secondary schools in the rural areas of Kohat. There are only two primary schools – the one for boys has two teachers, while the girls’ school has one female teacher.
The problems of such understaffing are obvious. The government should focus on educating women and girls and create awareness among people regarding its importance. Without these steps, the dream of a prosperous Pakistan cannot be turned into reality.
Nasim Gul Kohat
Kohat
This refers to the news report, ‘Delhi shuts schools for a week due to smog: chief minister’ . Unfortunately, the...
Balochistan is by far the least developed province in Pakistan. All socioeconomic indicators prove this. There are, of...
Thousands of lives have been lost in the South Asian region on the pretext of religion. People here have faced...
Obesity is a health condition that is prevalent amongst young adults and children. One fears that in time, it might...
A number of hydel power plants have been constructed in the northern areas. With cheap electricity and ample sloped...
The term ‘Metaverse’ was first used in 1992 by Neal Stephenson in his novel ‘Snow Crash’. It was used to refer...