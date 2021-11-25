Twist of faith

Thousands of lives have been lost in the South Asian region on the pretext of religion. People here have faced religious discrimination and segregation for a long time now, but now the situation is worse than ever before. Everyone is concerned about others’ beliefs, and base their connections on them. In the past, interfaith harmony used to be the essence of our society but now people are ready to kill each other over religious conflicts.
One thinks that religious leaders have stripped us of this interfaith harmony by unending hate speeches. If the governments and leaders don’t act now, hatred and discord will win and forever take root in the region. We have to raise our voices so that we can provide the coming generations with a peaceful society.
Muhammad Musa Raza
Gujranwala
This refers to the news report, ‘Delhi shuts schools for a week due to smog: chief minister’ . Unfortunately, the...
In Pakistan, women from remote areas are still deprived of their basic right to education. There are no middle, high...
Balochistan is by far the least developed province in Pakistan. All socioeconomic indicators prove this. There are, of...
Obesity is a health condition that is prevalent amongst young adults and children. One fears that in time, it might...
A number of hydel power plants have been constructed in the northern areas. With cheap electricity and ample sloped...
The term ‘Metaverse’ was first used in 1992 by Neal Stephenson in his novel ‘Snow Crash’. It was used to refer...