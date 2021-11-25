Twist of faith

Thousands of lives have been lost in the South Asian region on the pretext of religion. People here have faced religious discrimination and segregation for a long time now, but now the situation is worse than ever before. Everyone is concerned about others’ beliefs, and base their connections on them. In the past, interfaith harmony used to be the essence of our society but now people are ready to kill each other over religious conflicts.

One thinks that religious leaders have stripped us of this interfaith harmony by unending hate speeches. If the governments and leaders don’t act now, hatred and discord will win and forever take root in the region. We have to raise our voices so that we can provide the coming generations with a peaceful society.

Muhammad Musa Raza

Gujranwala