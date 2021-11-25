Creating jobs

A number of hydel power plants have been constructed in the northern areas. With cheap electricity and ample sloped land, the government can set up new ski resorts.
In summers, the resorts can use cheap electricity from the plants to produce snow with machines and cover the slope. This way the cheap electricity can be utilised to earn income for the government and create employment for people.
Shahryar Khan Baseer
Peshawar
This refers to the news report, ‘Delhi shuts schools for a week due to smog: chief minister’ . Unfortunately, the...
In Pakistan, women from remote areas are still deprived of their basic right to education. There are no middle, high...
Balochistan is by far the least developed province in Pakistan. All socioeconomic indicators prove this. There are, of...
Thousands of lives have been lost in the South Asian region on the pretext of religion. People here have faced...
Obesity is a health condition that is prevalent amongst young adults and children. One fears that in time, it might...
The term ‘Metaverse’ was first used in 1992 by Neal Stephenson in his novel ‘Snow Crash’. It was used to refer...