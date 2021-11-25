 
Thursday November 25, 2021
Creating jobs

November 25, 2021

A number of hydel power plants have been constructed in the northern areas. With cheap electricity and ample sloped land, the government can set up new ski resorts.

In summers, the resorts can use cheap electricity from the plants to produce snow with machines and cover the slope. This way the cheap electricity can be utilised to earn income for the government and create employment for people.

Shahryar Khan Baseer

Peshawar