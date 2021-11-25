At what cost?

The term ‘Metaverse’ was first used in 1992 by Neal Stephenson in his novel ‘Snow Crash’. It was used to refer to a connected virtual world. Recently, Facebook has changed its name to Meta. The company is envisioned to create a virtual reality – metaverse – where one can experience everything one does in real world.
It will enable us to use phones and laptops to interact with everything. However, it is difficult to estimate, at the moment, how much psychological, physical and environmental cost humanity will have to pay to enter into the virtual world.
Abdul Basit Ranjha
Phalia
This refers to the news report, ‘Delhi shuts schools for a week due to smog: chief minister’ . Unfortunately, the...
In Pakistan, women from remote areas are still deprived of their basic right to education. There are no middle, high...
Balochistan is by far the least developed province in Pakistan. All socioeconomic indicators prove this. There are, of...
Thousands of lives have been lost in the South Asian region on the pretext of religion. People here have faced...
Obesity is a health condition that is prevalent amongst young adults and children. One fears that in time, it might...
A number of hydel power plants have been constructed in the northern areas. With cheap electricity and ample sloped...