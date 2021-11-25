At what cost?

The term ‘Metaverse’ was first used in 1992 by Neal Stephenson in his novel ‘Snow Crash’. It was used to refer to a connected virtual world. Recently, Facebook has changed its name to Meta. The company is envisioned to create a virtual reality – metaverse – where one can experience everything one does in real world.

It will enable us to use phones and laptops to interact with everything. However, it is difficult to estimate, at the moment, how much psychological, physical and environmental cost humanity will have to pay to enter into the virtual world.

Abdul Basit Ranjha

Phalia