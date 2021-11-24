 
Wednesday November 24, 2021
People in Lower Kohistan demand to cancel district PO’s transfer orders

November 24, 2021

MANSEHRA: The people of Lower Kohistan on Tuesday took to the streets and blocked the Karakoram Highway to demand the cancellation of the district police officer’s transfer orders. “District Police Officer Mohammad Ijaz has been transferred on political grounds as he had launched a crackdown against the outlaws and narcotics peddlers which met with great success.”