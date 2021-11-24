NY apartment case: Zardari’s bail extended

ISLAMABAD: An Accountability Court (AC) on Tuesday extended the interim bail of ex-president and PPP Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari till December 14, in the New York City apartment case.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Tuesday submitted its comments against the bail petition and adopted the stance that no arrest warrant had been issued so far against the accused in the above case. The ex-president was not wanted in the investigation pertaining to the said property, it added.

The NAB said it had neither summoned the ex-president nor he was asked to appear before the investigation team. After this, the court extended the pre-arrest bail of the accused till December 14, and sought arguments from respondents.

AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir heard the bail case of Asif Ali Zardari. Earlier, an IHC bench had instructed the petitioner to approach the relevant forum for bail as the accountability court had been given powers to hear bail cases under amendments in NAB Ordinance.