Accused record statements in abuse, murder case

SUKKUR: Two accused Mudassir Manghanhar and Syed Inam Shah on Tuesday recorded their statements in an abuse and murder case before the Judicial Magistrate-III Khairpur. The accused submitted before the judicial magistrate that after sexually abusing him, they crushed the boy’s Kanha Kumar head with a rock and then strangled him. The Judicial Magistrate-III Khairpur sent them to the Central Jail, Khairpur, after recording their statement. The 10-year-old class Vth student Kanha Kumar, s/o Preetam Kumar, went missing from his house in Baberloi in Khairpur. The parents registered an FIR at the Baberloi Police Station in Khairpur over his disappearance.
MANSEHRA: The people of Lower Kohistan on Tuesday took to the streets and blocked the Karakoram Highway to demand the...
ISLAMABAD: Commodore Syed Ahmed Salman of Pakistan Navy on Tuesday was promoted to the rank of Rear Admiral with...
ISLAMABAD: An Accountability Court on Tuesday extended the interim bail of ex-president and PPP Co-chairman Asif Ali...
SUKKUR: A one-day symposium on World Fisheries Day, was organised on Tuesday by the Department of Freshwater Biology...
SUKKUR: The Sindh High Court, circuit bench, Sukkur, has ordered to freeze the accounts of Sukkur Municipal...
SUKKUR: The Director, Education Department, Sukkur, has informed the Secretary Education, Sindh, that out of 992...