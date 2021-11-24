Accused record statements in abuse, murder case

SUKKUR: Two accused Mudassir Manghanhar and Syed Inam Shah on Tuesday recorded their statements in an abuse and murder case before the Judicial Magistrate-III Khairpur. The accused submitted before the judicial magistrate that after sexually abusing him, they crushed the boy’s Kanha Kumar head with a rock and then strangled him. The Judicial Magistrate-III Khairpur sent them to the Central Jail, Khairpur, after recording their statement. The 10-year-old class Vth student Kanha Kumar, s/o Preetam Kumar, went missing from his house in Baberloi in Khairpur. The parents registered an FIR at the Baberloi Police Station in Khairpur over his disappearance.