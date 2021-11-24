Climate changes hurting fish resources

SUKKUR: A one-day symposium on World Fisheries Day, was organised on Tuesday by the Department of Freshwater Biology and Fisheries, University of Sindh.

The speakers at the symposium highlighted issues pertaining to the fisheries sector. Dr Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro said the fisheries sector is facing various challenges, asking the relevant authorities to come forward to take necessary measures for the development of a highly potential sector. Prof Dr Mukhtiar Ahmed Mahar, Director Centre for Coastal and Deltaic Studies, said Sindh’s coastal communities are facing various challenges, including drought, rise in temperature due to climate change, bringing serious challenges for livelihood. He said the climatic challenges have badly affected the agriculture, livestock, poultry, and fisheries sectors.

The FAO Aquaculture Consultant, Dr R.S.N. Janjua, said new technologies besides aquaculture should be adopted like In-Pond Raceway System, genetically improved species and to provide land for special economic zone for aquaculture parks to give new opportunities to the SMEs. Dr Punhal Khan Lashari said awareness programmes are need of the hour at the basic level to educate farmers and entrepreneurs and to impart training to apply artificial feed and for new technologies like bio-flock, cage culture and high density aquaculture.