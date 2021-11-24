 
Wednesday November 24, 2021
National

IGP Punjab takes notice of violence against woman

November 24, 2021

LAHORE: Inspector General of Police Punjab took notice of the incident of violence against a woman in Kasur police custody and ordered to dismiss the accused lady constable and police officer. He also issued orders to suspend the DSP and SHO concerned. He directed RPO Sheikhupura to conduct an inquiry into the incident under his supervision

and take action against the officials involved.