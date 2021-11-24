IGP Punjab takes notice of violence against woman

LAHORE: Inspector General of Police Punjab took notice of the incident of violence against a woman in Kasur police custody and ordered to dismiss the accused lady constable and police officer. He also issued orders to suspend the DSP and SHO concerned. He directed RPO Sheikhupura to conduct an inquiry into the incident under his supervision
and take action against the officials involved.
