Resumption of uplift work in Capital’s Sector I-12 from next January

Islamabad: A delegation of the allottees of sector I-12 headed by Aftab Ujjain, President of I-12 Action Committee met Amer Ali Ahmed Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) and other officers on Monday in the conference room of CDA headquarter to discuss the inordinate delay in the development of Sector I-12.

The allottees apprised him that CDA had failed to develop Sector I-12 despite the lapse of 30 years. The work on the construction of service roads of Sector I-12 has been halted which was started in January this year. They also showed their concern about dumping the city’s garbage in Sector I-12.

CDA Chairman Amer Ali Ahmed regretted that the development of this sector took so much time. He assured the delegation that the development work of sector I-12 will resume in January 2022 after floating a new tender next month.

He directed the members and directors to issue tenders in the 1st week of December and ensure that the development work will restart in January 2020. On the issue of garbage dumping, he directed the concerned officers to remove the garbage dump from sector I-12 immediately. Chairman said, we have started development work in various stalled sectors.