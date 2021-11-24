RMC approves tax-free budget of Rs3.85 billion

Rawalpindi: Rawalpindi Municipal Corporation (RMC) presented and approved tax free budget of Rs3.85 billion, surplus budget for 2021-22 here on Tuesday.

The budget 2021-22 presented by the Mayor (Rawalpindi) Sardar Naseem Khan, the Deputy Mayor Chaudhry Tariq Mehmood was also present on the occasion. The budget session held after two-and-a-half –year where all members of different political parties participated. The participants thanked Supreme Court of Pakistan for restoring local bodies system in the country.

Mayor Sardar Naseem Khan during his budget speech said, “I am thankful to all parties members they played a positive role for the restoration of local government system. “I am happy that as a mayor I am presenting budget according to Local Government Act 2013. After taking charge as mayor, first of all we have framed a budget from 18-10-2021 to 30-06-2022. Once again, 24 union councils turned back to Zila Council after making Municipal Corporation in the place of Metropolitan Corporation Rawalpindi (MCR).” He assured that building fee, commercialisation fee and exchange of property fee would be cheaper in Zila Council.

He said, “We will spend maximum money on the development of the city. We have framed this budget according to Section 104 and 105 Punjab Local Government Budget Rules 2017.” He also assured to strictly monitor all departments of Municipal Corporation to provide maximum relief to the public.

The members have showed strong concerns against ‘Regulation’ department and said that encroachment mafia ruling the whole city. They demanded from the mayor to take an immediate action against ‘Regulation’ officers for backing encroachment mafia in the city.

The members also showed strong concerns on absence of space in every graveyards in city areas. They have also demanded to increase number of the dead body carrying buses. They have demanded to provide equal share of budget to minorities.

According to the budget documents, the RMC hopes to raise Rs1.35 billion from its own resources. The funds were never spent, first because of a ban imposed by the Election Commission of Pakistan for the July 25 general elections, and then by the provincial government. The latter had frozen funds apart from blocking the local elected governments from initiating any development projects.

For the 2021-22, the RMC has allocated Rs52 crores for pay and pension and allocated Rs30 crores for miscellaneous expenses. For development projects, a sum of Rs1.32 billion has been allocated. The funds will be primarily used for building a parking plaza in the old municipal office on Jinnah Road.

A further Rs120 million have been allocated for on-going schemes along with Rs800 million for new development schemes. The mayor has allocated some amount for several other expenses in budget 2021-22.